Pinterest Launches New Holiday Marketing Hub to Assist with Your Campaign Planning

Pinterest has updated its holiday marketing hub for 2021, with a range of new resources and reference points to help optimize your Pin campaigns for the end-of-year push.

And with eCommerce sales set to hit record highs in the period, Pinterest is well-placed to drive big results, with the platform already reaching new revenue and usage peaks throughout 2021.

There are some helpful tips here - first off, Pinterest notes that starting early is key to maximizing your holiday campaign success.

“Brands who start their holiday campaigns earlier in the season see a +6% incremental sales lift, and 4.7x more conversions compared to those that only focus on the later weeks.”

Indeed, according to Pinterest’s data, shoppers are far more active before Cyber Monday (11/29), with 60% of all Pinterest-originated holiday sales occurring before that date in 2020.

Pinterest provides some key planning overviews for your holiday marketing effort, as well as essential Pin user personas to keep in mind.

Pinterest has also created a new board of ‘best in-class’ creative campaign examples to help inform your strategic thinking.

There are also links to info on Pinterest ads, and an option to apply for a free holiday campaign consultation with a Pin expert.

Pinterest has also included a campaign guide on which ad options are best for different objectives.

There’s not a heap of new content here, but Pinterest may look to add more in the coming weeks, and it’s definitely handy to have all of these reference points and materials in the one place, which could be a big help if you’re trying to map out a Pin campaign.

But you better get moving. Again, Pinterest says that the majority of sales are likely to happen over the next three and a half weeks, so now is the time to make your Pin push.

You can check out the updated Pinterest Holiday Marketing Hub here.