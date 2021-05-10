Pinterest Launches New Overview of its Ad Process to Help Simplify Paid Promotions

Have you considered Promoted Pins within your digital marketing plan?

It could be worth some extra thought - the platform has seen a big rise in usage over the last year, as eCommerce adoption has accelerated throughout the pandemic. Now up to 478 million monthly active users, all of whom are coming to the platform in a shopping and discovery mindset, there's clearly opportunity in Pins for the right brands.

And today, Pinterest has shared a new overview of how to utilize promoted Pins to help maximize your Pin marketing efforts.

Do you ever wonder how set up campaigns, track results and improve your performance over time on Pinterest? Well, we just launched a guide on how to get the most out of your ad content. pic.twitter.com/t70xR92xRe — Pinterest Business (@pinterestbiz) May 10, 2021

The new guide, which you can access here, is a fairly basic overview of all the key elements of Pin promotion, which also includes some helpful tips for your campaigns.

As you can see here, the guide is formatted in a simple explainer style, with basic notes on each element.

That also includes a full overview of your ad options, including the available objectives for promoted Pin campaigns.

It also includes notes on targeting, and how to maximize your campaign reach with the right people.

While each section also includes 'Pro tips' to provide some insider guidance on best Pin ad approaches.

That last point is one that Pinterest reiterates - noting that marketers should:

"Look for the opportunity to use automatic bidding. In tests, advertisers using automatic bidding got 35% more clicks for the same budget."

Automatic bidding tools are getting much better at allocating ad spend based on defined objectives, and it may well be worth experimenting with Pinterest's automated allocation tools to help improve your Promoted Pin results.

There are some handy notes and pointers here, particularly for Pin marketing beginners, and it's all presented in a simple, straightforward and practical manner.

Maybe worth considering in your process - you can check out the full Pinterest ads overview here.