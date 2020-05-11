Pinterest Launches Updated Business Community to Facilitate Connection Between Business Owners

Pinterest has announced the launch of its updated Pinterest Business Community platform, which aims to facilitate discussion about Pinterest tactics, and other business tips, among Pinterest users.

Introducing the Pinterest Business Community. Swap expert advice with other businesses and creators, share some real-talk and help each other out.



It’s free (and easy!) to join:https://t.co/pJk25vIwXK pic.twitter.com/kYH4OFTo2B — Pinterest Business (@pinterestbiz) May 11, 2020

The platform includes links to both help and advice guides to help maximize your Pin presence.

It also includes case studies on successful Pin campaigns, and a community notice board where you can contribute to Pin-related discussion.

You can sign-up to contribute with your Pinterest business profile - follow the links through, log into Pinterest, and you can then customize your avatar and dive into the conversation.

The initiative is not entirely new. Based on the conversations on the notice board, some users have had access to the platform since January, but now it's open to everyone who has a Pinterest business profile - so if you're looking for tips and pointers, or to find out how to do something on the platform, it may well be worth a look.

And given Pinterest's growing, shopping-ready audience, it's definitely worth considering.

You can access the Pinterest Business Community platform here.