Pinterest Provides Tips on How to Connect with 'Inspired Shoppers' and Boost Sales [Infographic]

With most stores closed, and shopping options limited, more people are turning to Pinterest for inspiration.

Indeed, Pinterest has been seeing record levels of traffic in recent weeks, with more people looking for relevant products to fit out their home office, entertain their kids and take care of themselves amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

And those trends looks set to hold moving forward - as we collectively work to limit the spread of coronavirus, people are still seeking new products, and ways to shop online. In this sense, Pinterest can effectively be a replacement for your local shopping mall - but one with even more options and items aligned more specifically to your interests.

Underlining this, Pinterest has this week published a new report on the activity of Pinterest users, and how that leads to purchase action. Indeed, Pinterest says that 83% of weekly Pinners have made a purchase based on a Pin from a brand, and active Pinners also shop more frequently and are willing to try new things.

And with new additions like its verification program, and streamlined catalog uploads, Pinterest could be a key consideration for retailers looking to reduce their losses at the present time. It won't replace all of your foot traffic and subsequent sales, but again, many people are still looking for products. And based on these stats, active Pinners are clearly ready to buy.

Pinterest is running a webinar on April 7 at 11am PDT​ to help retailers get the most out of their on-platform efforts, but if you're trying to get a better understanding of where the platform might fit in your planning, check out the stats below.