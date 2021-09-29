Pinterest Shares New Insights into Halloween Search Trends

Halloween is just around the corner, and with the vaccine roll-out continuing to gain momentum, the event looks set to provide new opportunities for people to come together, and celebrate in-person once again, resuming the traditional elements of the ‘spooky season’.

And if you’re looking to formulate an effective approach for your Halloween marketing efforts, these new insights from Pinterest could help. The platform has published a new overview of the top Halloween search trends that it’s seeing thus far in the app.

And it does, indeed, seem like people are gearing up for a big Halloween this year.

As per Pinterest:

“Searches containing “Halloween inspiration” were 3X greater in August this year versus last. Pinners started to plan much earlier and searches accelerated faster - searches containing “Halloween” started rising as early as the second week of May (vs fourth week of May last year) and they increased 3.5X as fast compared to the same time last year.”

Given the rising momentum, it could well be worth tying your marketing efforts into the event.

So what are the trends that Pinterest’s seeing?

“This year’s Halloween theme is all about aesthetic fantasies expressed in metallics and vivid shades. Aesthetics that grew in popularity over the pandemic had a costume element to them that may take off this Halloween, similar to VSCO girl which took off as a costume last year.”

YouTube has also noted the growth in aesthetic trends, with users looking to form community around specific niches and looks.

And according to Pinterest, these elements look set to dominate Halloween this year:

fairy costume aesthetic (+76x)

cottagecore witch outfit (+11x)

clown core fashion (+2x)

wood elf costume (+5x)

evil mermaid costume (+4x)

Pinterest also notes that “Retro Halloween aesthetic” is the overall top trending term related to Halloween (+76x), which could see some of your old favorites returning to the streets for one night only, while “vintage Halloween decor” (+3x) has also seen a boost.

“This includes classic decor such as ghosts, black cats, and witches and Frankensteins and posters or banners that look like they are from another time such as black and white images of Halloween parties from the 20’s.”

And while pumpkin carving remains popular, apples are seeing an increase as a key food item for the season.

apple cider donut cake (+4x)

country apple fritter bread (+4x)

apple dumpling recipe (+3x)

apple pie enchiladas (+3x)

If you’re looking to stay on top of the latest Halloween trends, Pinterest can be a great resource, and you can use Pinterest’s Trends tool at any time to keep tabs on the latest shifts.

There’s certainly a lot of potential here, and by aligning with where people are looking, it could help to ensure that your Halloween tie-in is a hit.

You can read more of Pinterest’s Halloween trends here.