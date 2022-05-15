 Skip to main content
site logo

Reddit Highlights NBA Finals Engagement in the App [Infographic]

Published May 15, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The NBA Finals are in full swing, with NBA chatter set to peak over the next few weeks, as we move into the conference finals, then the NBA championship decider series.

And if you’re looking to tap into the NBA discussion, Reddit could be worth considering. The app sees around 6 million users engaging in NBA communities each month, while it also claims to reach around 40% of all NBA fans around the world.

Reddit’s ad options are always improving, and with recent additions like Community Targeting, you can showcase your tie-in promotions to the right people in the app, while they’re discussing the NBA finals.

It could be worth another look – check out this overview of NBA fandoms on Reddit.  

NBA on Reddit

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sotrender Study Reveals Majority of Social Media Ads Reach Only 5% of Their Target Audience
From Sotrender
April 27, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.