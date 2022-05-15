Reddit Highlights NBA Finals Engagement in the App [Infographic]

The NBA Finals are in full swing, with NBA chatter set to peak over the next few weeks, as we move into the conference finals, then the NBA championship decider series.

And if you’re looking to tap into the NBA discussion, Reddit could be worth considering. The app sees around 6 million users engaging in NBA communities each month, while it also claims to reach around 40% of all NBA fans around the world.

Reddit’s ad options are always improving, and with recent additions like Community Targeting, you can showcase your tie-in promotions to the right people in the app, while they’re discussing the NBA finals.

It could be worth another look – check out this overview of NBA fandoms on Reddit.