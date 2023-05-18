 Skip to main content
Reddit Shares Insights into Rising Travel Search Trends in the App [Infographic]

Published May 18, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit has become a key source for actual human insights on the web, with Reddit users sharing helpful, honest opinions on virtually every product, brand, or experience that you might be interested in.

Indeed, a more recent trend has seen people adding ‘Reddit’ into their Google searches, or using the ‘inURL’ qualifier, in order to scan through subreddits for their queries, and get more authentic results, based on people’s real-world experience.

The trend also extends to travel, and people seeking out the best hotels, tours, and other elements via Reddit search.

For travel marketers, this use case may be a key consideration. Reddit has sought to highlight its value in this respect in this new infographic, which provides an overview of the travel audience on Reddit, and what marketers should consider in reaching this group.

There are some valuable insights – check out the full infographic below.

Reddit travel infographic

