Reddit Shares New Insights into the Potential of Reddit Ads [Infographic]

While it may not be a key consideration for all marketers as yet, Reddit’s ad offerings are evolving, and Reddit’s audience is receptive to marketing approaches, when they’re presented in the right way.

As explained by Reddit:

“Redditors aren’t like other consumers. They seek to be engaged, not just doom-scroll. Our users are hungry for trusted perspectives on brands, products and topics that they love. As a matter of fact, 90% trust the platform for recommendations and information about new trends.”

Reddit has always hosted a range of highly engaged communities, where like-minded people can connect on a broad range of niche interests. And now, its ad tools offer new ways to connect, which could be worth at the least taking a longer look into as you allocate your marketing budget.

To provide some more perspective on this, Reddit has created this new infographic which outlines the benefits and potential of Reddit ads.

