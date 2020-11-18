Shutterstock Shares Color Trend Predictions for 2021 [Infographic]

x
Nov. 18, 2020

Shutterstock has released its annual listing of color trends, which aims to predict the key visual shifts for the year ahead, based on usage habits over the past 12 months. 

And Shutterstock certainly has a good base of knowledge - the image provider hosts a library of over 300 million images, with thousands more added every day.

As explained by Shutterstock:

"In our annual Color Trends report, we look for colors that have seen increased activity in the last year, popping up in more image downloads than ever before. By looking at the HEX code data in each pixel, we can see the hues that are primed to dominate in the year to come. These are the colors that will tell the story of 2021, appealing to universal audiences in visuals across the world."

If you're thinking of re-branding, or settling on a base color palette for your Instagram profile, this is the guide for you.

You can read Shutterstock's full report here, or check out the infographic below.

Shutterstock color trends report

