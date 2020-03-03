SMTLive Recap: Step Up Your LinkedIn Marketing Game

If you need a refresher on all things LinkedIn in 2020, you've come to the right place. In last week's #SMTLive Twitter chat, users weighed in on the best options for paid media, organic content, and audience building on the platform.

Hopefully, this recap will inspire you to try some new strategies on LinkedIn - or at the least, educate you on what's been working for #SMTLive users.

Q1 - What are the benefits of @LinkedIn (for marketers) over the other social media platforms? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/G5qH70xvzh — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

As a social media marketer, it can often feel like Facebook and Instagram get all the focus. But there's obviously a lot of value unique value in LinkedIn as well. Here's what those on #SMTLive had to say about how LinkedIn elevates their overall SMM game:

A1: It's about the audience - totally different audience than the other channels. It's a more personal connection #SMTLive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) February 25, 2020

Users in the chat showed a lot of love for the platform's paid ad targeting. More on that later.

I think the one of the most impactful benefits of LinkedIn for marketing is the paid ad targeting. You can get very narrow with job function, skills, seniority. This is especially helpful for B2B. #SMTLive — Erin (@ErinHindalong) February 25, 2020

@BearHeiser noted the benefits of LinkedIn's thought leadership capabilities as a form of unique influencer marketing only available on LinkedIn.

It's proven that Thought Leadership content WILL POSITIVELY SWAY a decision maker to move in your direction. It builds trust and expertise at a much earlier stage in the sales cycle. Also allows prospects/clients to be better educated in our brand/product. #SMTLive — Bear (@BearHeiser) February 25, 2020 TRUE! I wrote this article last year about the very-real impact of thought leadership: https://t.co/58iGoRiDs1 #SMTLive — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

Be sure to check out the above article for more information. Next, we talked about building a good target audience on the platform.

Next question... Q2 - How do you (and where do you go) to find your target audience on LinkedIn? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/aGSn24YhfQ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

While some users use the platform's tools to find their ideal audience...

A2 - Use the LinkedIn page’s analytics to see who’s already engaging and get ideas for audiences ideas to build on. #SMTLive — Doni Perry (@DoniPerry) February 25, 2020 I LOVE that feature! Only found it a few months ago, but it's so awesome for networking events. #SMTLive — ee (@erininmilwaukee) February 25, 2020 Bluetooth on. Connections. Nearby. pic.twitter.com/ZcSHNGHHps — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) February 25, 2020

... others use more guerilla marketing tactics:

As a strategist, I always encourage individuals within our company to share certain content that I think will resonate with their specific followers, and in turn, hope it gets them to follow our company page/groups. #SMTLive — Taylor Peterson (@TaylorKPeterson) February 25, 2020

Everyone knows that authenticity is the core of social media marketing these days. So we asked #SMTLive how they use authenticity to their advantage on LinkedIn specifically.

Q3 - In a space where users are regularly inundated with sales pitches, how do you make sure you come across as authentic and organic? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/u0aXYnppK1 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

@ErinHindalong offered her advice for authenticity here:

A3: Remember it's a SOCIAL network. Be social, have conversations, have fun, and listen listen listen. Don't be too thirsty...just like an IRL social scenario. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/wrjHInsmtk — Erin (@ErinHindalong) February 25, 2020

@JenniferBaker no longer feels that those lengthy success stories that are so common on the platform come off as authentic.

A3: Sharing quality & AUTHENTIC content. I am getting tired of listening to ALL THESE AMAZING STORIES (that are not likely true). @SMTLive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) February 25, 2020

And Robin offered a more authentic way to make connections on LinkedIn below.

A3: Don't follow up a brand new connection immediately with a request for a demo meeting. Nothing says "desperate sales pitch" quite like that. Establish yourself as a thought leader in their feed instead by posting/sharing insight + interacting with others in ur space #SMTLive — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) February 25, 2020

Next, we wanted to see what kind of content is doing well for #SMTLive users.

Loving the conversation so far! Next question... Q4 - What type of content performs well on LinkedIn? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/Yw8kwBrTYb — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

It seemed to be one of those classic "it depends on your brand" answers for this question.

A4: I think this 100% depends on the brand. I worked on a B2C brand for years in education and how-to videos were TOP. Now I work on a B2B brand and photo content highlighting employees are the best. It really depends. #SMTLive — Erin (@ErinHindalong) February 25, 2020

But it was still interesting to learn what's working well for each of these users' brands.

A4 - Content that adds value. For sales businesses, this could be industry insights that reps can share with their network. Also events, company/industry news, job openings, etc. #SMTLive — Doni Perry (@DoniPerry) February 25, 2020

We even got a shout out from @Allen when Robin tagged him praising him on how successful his video interviews have been on the platform.

A4: Because only a few people do it, I think video interviews are quite thumb-stopping on the #linkedin feed. @Allen does this particularly well... curious if he's seen engagement translate into leads, prospects, or even book sales :-) ? #SMTLive — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) February 25, 2020 It has done all of those! One the most high impact things I’ve ever done on social! — Allen Gannett (@Allen) February 25, 2020

Finally, we wanted to see what features the platform offers that users are loving.

Q5 - What are your favorite LinkedIn features for marketers? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/IwZHTbFutj — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2020

As we mentioned before, users in this #SMTLive chat raved about LinkedIn's targeting abilities. When it comes to paid media on the platform, it was the most talked-about feature in our chat this week.

Q5 - The ad targeting options and the analytics available for pages and ads. Some companies might shy away from the “higher” cost of LinkedIn ads compared to FB ads, but it’s worth the investment to reach the right audience. #SMTLive — Doni Perry (@DoniPerry) February 25, 2020 A5: Advertising (and the targeting options!)

I haven't tried the events.... and I don't have access to LIVE video. #SMTLive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) February 25, 2020 A5: #SMTLive

Lead Gen Forms

Showcase Pages

Inmail

Live Video Capture for events

Targeted ads

Trending content — SP (@Smita_DigiMarke) February 25, 2020 Targeting ability via advertising platform — Ernesta Rossi (@ErnestaRossi) February 25, 2020

Additionally, LinkedIn's new private messaging update got some praise as well.

Q5 private messaging - It's so much better than LinkedIn's old inbox. It's so much easier to have meaningful business conversations now. — Social Media HELPaholics (@OfficeHounds) February 25, 2020

We hope you learned something new about LinkedIn through our recap today. Don't forget to chime in on Twitter for our next chat if you're able to - here's a refresher on how to participate in a Twitter chat, in case you want to join the fun but don't know how.