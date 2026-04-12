Snap partners with Qualcomm on Specs hardware

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Specs, the AR hardware development arm of Snapchat’s parent company Snap, announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Qualcomm which will see Qualcomm supply hardware to power Specs’ coming AR glasses, which are scheduled to be launched later this year.

Specs will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR chipsets, lightweight, powerful processors that are among the best options available for powering virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

Snapdragon’s capabilities specifically focus on enabling high-resolution experiences and advanced connectivity at low latency. The technology is also being used to power Meta’s Quest VR headsets and Samsung Galaxy XR units.

The new partnership is the first strategic agreement for the new Specs entity. Snap spun out Specs into its own business in January, establishing a level of separation between Snap and its AR hardware business.

That will ensure that Snapchat, the platform, is not financially tied to the success or failure of the Specs device, which, given the rising level of competition in the AR wearables market, could be an important move.

As per Specs: “Snapdragon platforms provide the foundation that enables intelligent, context‑aware experiences to run directly on-device, for faster and more private interactions. This strategic initiative builds on both companies’ commitment to making computing more human and more seamlessly integrated into everyday life, transforming the way the world works, learns, and plays together.”

Specs didn’t provide an official launch date for its AR glasses but said in the announcement that the launch would happen “later this year.”

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in the press release that the partnership with Qualcomm provided a strong foundation for the future of Specs, “bringing developers and consumers advanced technology and performance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Though amid rising competition in the AR wearables race, it’s hard to see how Specs will keep pace and establish a market fit among likely much better-equipped devices.

Early insight into the coming AR Specs device has shown that it will likely be well behind planned AR offerings from Meta and Apple, both of which are far bigger companies, with more resources to throw at their wearables development.

As such, Snap probably has to get its AR device to market ahead of the competition in order to gain any traction. The company is likely hoping that Snapchat’s alignment with younger audiences, along with its first-mover approach, will help it gain a foothold in the wearables space before Meta comes out with its own AR device.

But Snap’s prospects could be limited, which is why spinning off Specs into its own business could prove to be a critical move for the company.

Either way, this new partnership is a positive step toward solidifying its production chain to ensure it can support its upcoming AR offerings.