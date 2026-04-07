Snap promotes group Topic Chats

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Snapchat reported that its public group Topic Chats are gaining traction as more users look to join in topical conversations in the app.

Back in November, Snapchat added topic-based group chats, which enable users to join public discussions of popular topics.

It’s a significant deviation for Snap, an app that’s long promoted itself as a private messaging platform where people go to engage with their close friends.

With group chats, Snap is looking to build on that use case and its connective capacity, by providing a way to tap into the broader conversation on trending topics.

And according to Snap, that is showing promise, with its March Madness group discussion generating a heap of engagement in recent weeks.

As per Snapchat: “The #marchmadness Topic Chat has quietly become a go-to place where tens of thousands of fans are reacting to the tournament together — live. From buzzer-beaters to bracket-busters, Snapchatters are showing up in the moment to share takes, celebrate wins, and process the plays as they happen.”

Snapchat said that more than 45,000 users have joined that group discussion, while at peak, up to 40,000 users were active in the chat at one time.

This has also highlighted a new use case for the app, Snap said.

“Instead of scattering reactions across feeds, comment sections, or private messages, fans are gathering in one shared space,” Snap said. “Topic Chats offered a more communal, synchronous way to experience a live event, closer to watching the game together than just posting about it after the fact.”

Plenty of other real-time discussion platforms facilitate this, and X is still able to lay claim to the most engaged group chats when it comes to live events. But Snap is framing this new data as a key indicator of the viability of group chats as an option within the app, connecting groups of like-interested users in a new way.

Snapchat is very keen to explore new opportunities in order to get its growth back on track and solidify its value to its core user contingent.

Snapchat’s growth has stalled in both the U.S. and Europe, and the app has struggled to maintain its relevance to users as they age-up. Snap’s approach has historically been more conducive with teen users, as opposed to adult discussions.

But maybe group chats can change this. If Snapchat is able to host engaging, lively group discussions, that could broaden its appeal and keep users hanging around in the app for longer. That could lead to expanded connective opportunities, including ad placement, which could help to boost the value of its business.

It’s an early example, and on balance, 45,000 users isn’t a huge audience when compared to the millions of active users on Threads or X discussing real-time events.

But it could be an important opportunity at a critical time for Snap.