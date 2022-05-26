Snapchat Adds 'Shared Stories' to Fuel Collaborative Content

Snapchat is looking to lean into the rising trend of collaborative content, with the launch of a new ‘Shared Stories’ option, which enables users to invite other Snapchatters to contribute to their Story with their own takes and insights.

As you can see in these examples, when you create a Shared Story, you’ll be able to choose people who will be able to contribute with their own Snap additions. The Story will then be viewable by your connections and theirs, providing expanded exposure potential, while also enabling a new type of collaboration within your Snap content.

As explained by Snap:

“Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun.”

That expanded potential could lead to more Snap Stories gaining bigger traction, fueling more creation and engagement in the app.

Which has been a key trend on TikTok, where users are invited to not only consume the latest memes and trends, but also contribute with their own takes. That sharing dynamic has been a key element of TikTok’s success, which is why Snap, Instagram, Pinterest and others are all now looking for more ways to invite collaboration and contribution to their similar products.

Though as Snap notes, it’s not entirely new. Custom Stories enabled similar, though Custom Stories was more limited by location, whereas Shared Stories will enable anyone to contribute, as long as they’re invited to the group.

As with regular Snap content, Snaps sent to a Shared Story delete after 24 hours. On the security front, Snap will also notify users if they’ve joined a Shared Story with someone who they’ve blocked.

“This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story, and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content with on our platform.”

It’s a smart addition by Snap, which could lead to all new sharing behaviors, with people adding people, who add more people, leading to longer streaks of Stories contributions.

And for brands, it could also help to facilitate influencer collaborations, or enhanced community engagement by inviting UGC. There are a lot of potential use cases and opportunity here, and it could be another way to help increase engagement with your Snap content.