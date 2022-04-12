Snapchat Launches 'Dynamic Stories' for News Publishers to Present Up to Date News Content in the App

Snapchat’s looking to help keep users up to date with the latest news and information in the app, with the launch of a new Dynamic Stories feature, which essentially enables partner publishers to link their content feed into the platform, to ensure that the latest updates are reflected via their in-app presence.

As explained by Snap:

“We’ve always felt a deep responsibility to highlight news and information that is credible and from trusted and clear sources. With Dynamic Stories - this new Discover format uses a partner’s RSS Feed to automatically create Stories from the content a Publisher is already creating on the web.”

So rather than the publisher having to manually curate and update their Discover feed, Dynamic Stories will respond to updates as they’re uploaded, ensuring the latest news and updates are reflected in the app.

“Whether it’s breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop culture or fashion, Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens.”

The update will simplify the workflow for partner publishers, making it easier for them to stay connected with Snapchat’s 319 million daily active users. It’ll also help to improve the flow of information in the app, ensuring that the latest, most up to date info is being shared with Snap’s audience, which could help to keep them more engaged, and more across the latest big stories as they break.

Snapchat has seen big success with its Discover content, with the format aligning with evolving media consumption behaviors, particularly in regards to shorter, TV-like video content. Having a direct link to younger audiences is also a strong lure for its publishing partners, and simplifying this will no doubt be an attractive option – though there will be some hesitancy in relying on an automated feed to represent your publication in the app, at last in the initial stages.

Snapchat says that it’s already begun testing the new option in the US, UK, France, and India, with initial partners including Axios, Bloomberg, ESPN, GQ and more.

It could end up being an important initiative – especially in India, where Snap is now gaining momentum, and growing its user base. If Snap can become more of a utility, not just for connection, but also for news content, that will keep more users coming back to the app, and simplifying this process for publishers could end up being a key step.