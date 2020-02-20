Snapchat Launches 'Swipe up to Call' Ads in the US

After launching its new 'Swipe Up to Call' ad option in the Middle East last December, Snap has announced that it will now offer the same to US businesses.

Just as it sounds, Snap's Swipe Up to Call ads drive direct phone calls from the ad in-app, expanding on Snaps existing 'Swipe Up' ad options.

Now, US advertisers will be able to use Snap's swipe-up prompts in ads to:

Drive website visits

Prompt extended video views

Drive app installs

Direct users to make a phone call

​And while phone calls are not a huge priority for modern phone users (research shows that over a quarter of modern smartphone users rarely make calls), driving direct calls could have specific benefits in certain sectors.

As per Snap:

"This new ad product will allow automotive businesses to scale test drives and feed their leads funnel. Real estate companies will have another strong tool to increase the reach and prospect volume by getting consumers to immediately call their sales representative to book an apartment showing. Restaurants will be able to use Swipe Up to Call to drive reservations and food orders."

While direct calling may not the preferred mode of contact for many - especially younger audiences, Snapchat's primary market - there are times where a call is needed, and prompting more immediate action in this respect could help to improve response to your ads.

To use the 'Swipe Up to Call' prompt in your Snap ads, you'll soon be able to choose ‘Calls & Texts’ as your advertising goal in Snapchat's Ads Manager.

From here you'll be able to choose ‘Call My Business’ or ‘Text My Business’. You'll then be able to used a saved phone number or input a new one (new numbers will be verified via call or text). Create your ad, set your campaign parameters, and you're ready to go.

Given the aforementioned trend away from phone calls, it doesn't seem like this will be a major addition to Snap's ad tools, but it may be worth an experiment. You might be surprised at how many calls you get when you use the option as a direct prompt.