Snapchat Previews New Original Shows, Creator Marketplace to Facilitate Brand/Influencer Partnerships

Snapchat has shared its latest slate of Snap Original programming, a key element of growth for the platform, while it's also previewed its new Creator Marketplace, which will eventually facilitate brand/influencer partnerships for on-platform campaigns.

First off, on the latest Snap Originals - Snapchat has announced a range of new shows, including content from Megan Thee Stallion, Niki and Gabi DeMartino, and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

It's interesting to see Snap working with the D'Amelios in particular, given their presence on TikTok. Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular users on TikTok, with over 100 million followers in the app, and it'll be interesting to see whether her new work with Snap sees her stepping away from TikTok as a result, which would be a significant tick in Snap's corner, and likely, a significant concern for TikTok.

Of course, TikTok is still growing, and is closing in on its first billion users, so it's not like one star stepping away would be a death blow for the app. But eventually, TikTok's biggest stars will be offered much more lucrative contracts elsewhere, and unless TikTok can provide competitive revenue tools to keep them around, there is still a risk that it could lose them, and their large audiences as a result, which would be a major development.

There's nothing to suggest a large-scale shift of this type as yet, but it is worth noting that D'Amelio is now aligned with Snap as well.

In addition to celebrity-lead content, Snap is also focusing on topical, educational content, which aligns with Gen Z interests.

"From shining a light on social issues and racial injustice, to honest conversations on mental health, to the impacts of climate change - our Shows speak to the issues most important to the Snapchat Generation."

Social justice movements and related causes are a crucial focus for Gen Z, and Snap is looking to further support these interests through its Originals - which, as noted, have become a key element of growth and engagement in the app in recent years.

​Indeed, Snap says that over 400 million people now watch its shows on a regular basis, including a whopping 90% of the US Gen Z audience. Snap has seen significant growth in the format, which aligns with evolving viewing habits, in being shorter, mobile-presented episodes.

With attention spans reducing, and the younger generation more attuned to YouTube clips than traditional TV shows, Snap Originals slot into just the right niche, and are slowly becoming a more powerful, influential vehicle for reaching these markets.

In addition to its new programs, Snapchat is also testing a new Creator Marketplace, which will eventually facilitate brand/influencer partnerships for promotions on the platform.

As you can see in this example, Snap's Creator Marketplace will enable brands to search for platform influencers by region, language, topic interests, and also by creator category, in terms of Lens creators who can partner with brands for Lens campaigns.

As per Snap:

"At launch, the Creator Marketplace will give businesses an opportunity to leverage the expertise of AR Creators in Snap’s Lens Network to build compelling AR experiences. Eventually, the Creator Marketplace will also offer the ability to reach our entire community of Creators and Snap Stars and partner with them on advertising campaigns and brand activations."

Being able to partner with experienced Lens creators could help open up AR campaigns to a lot more brands, facilitating new, engaging campaign types, that could help boost your Snap presence.

Creator marketplace tools are becoming more common, with Facebook (and by extension Instagram) and TikTok also now providing similar options to help brands tap into their apps via more advanced video tools, and through the utilization of defined network expertise.

With creativity paying a key role in the success of your on-platform efforts, and creating organic-looking, unique promotions also helping to boost traction, these tools can be hugely valuable in maximizing your promotional push.

Definitely a new element to keep in mind for your planning.

Snapchat says that its Creator Marketplace will open later this month for all businesses to partner with a select group of AR Creators through 2021. In early 2022, the Creator Marketplace will expand to an open marketplace that includes all Snap Creators.