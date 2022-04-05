Snapchat Publishes 2022 'Snapchat Generation' Report, Providing Key Insight into User Engagement

Snapchat has published the 2022 version of its ‘Snapchat Generation’ report, which looks at how Snapchatters are using the app to connect, and how brands can better align their messaging around these key trends.

Incorporating insights from over 19,000 Snapchat users, across 16 markets, the 28-page Snapchat Generation report provides a valuable snapshot of what Snap users value most, which could be crucial for your marketing approach in the app.

You can download the full Snapchat Generation report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, Snapchat explores why people use the app, with more intimate sharing among friends being the key use case.

As you can see here, Snapchat actually says that it’s the number one platform for sharing moments between friends, as opposed to posting in more public social apps.

It’s an interesting choice of image here too – Snapchat has long been associated with younger audiences, but as its users grow up, Snap is now also becoming a more important connective tool for people at different stages of life, not just those looking to meet up with friends out on the town.

This has now become Snapchat’s niche – more intimate sharing among more personal groups. Snap couldn’t compete with Facebook and Instagram on sharing at scale, so it refined its focus on more private interaction, which has helped it establish a more defined market fit, and maintain growth.

That’s a key consideration for those looking to reach audiences in the app.

As per Snap:

“Brands have to accept Snapchatters for who they are and consider ways to embed themselves seamlessly into this generation’s everyday conversations. Remember — openness and transparency are key for this.”

Snapchat also provides insights on eCommerce, and its emerging use case as a social shopping channel.

Which could have distinct value, as users look to share their purchases with their close friends, while Snap also notes that AR has become a key component in its shopping experiences.

Snap’s working on a range of projects on this front, including its AR-enabled Spectacles, while its ongoing development of digital clothing for its Bitmoji avatars is another pathway that Snap’s exploring as a means to maximize its eCommerce potential.

It may not be looking to become a digital shopping mall like Pinterest, but Snap clearly has distinct value in this area, as more users look to refer to friends for their thoughts before making a purchase.

There are some valuable data points here, and key notes for brand planning, and it’s worth taking a look at the full Snapchat Generation 2022 overview to get a better sense of where things are headed, and how to connect with users in the app.

It could change your approach to Snap, or maybe get you thinking more deeply about its potential in your process.

You can download the full Snapchat Generation report here.