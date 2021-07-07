Snapchat Shares New Insights into Emerging Consumer Trends, Including AR, Digital Discovery and More

Snapchat has published a new report on emerging consumer shopping trends, and how newer technologies, like social connectivity and AR, are increasingly influencing shopping behaviors.

The 26-page report, conducted in partnership with Foresight Factory, incorporates responses from 20,000 consumers across 12 global markets, including 2,506 US respondents. Snapchat has posted two versions of the report, a global perspective and a US-only edition.

And there are some valuable notes to consider - here's a look at some of the US-specific audience insights.

First off, Snapchat looks at the rise of eCommerce, and the key elements of restriction that remain with online shopping.

As you can see here, a significant number of shoppers have found online shopping limiting, which suggests that we'll see a resurgence of physical shopping in the wake of the pandemic.

But that's not the whole story - while people are keen to get out of their homes, and back into stores in some capacity, the rise of eCommerce is expected to hold, with consumers now looking for more ways to build on their online buying experiences, in new ways.

One of the key elements for Snapchat on this front is AR, and the addition of new tools that enable people to virtually try on clothing and make-up, which can add to the eCommerce journey.

Indeed, according to the report, many people who use AR tools have found them to be beneficial to the purchase process.

This is a key element that Snapchat's looking to build upon, with the development of its own AR wearables and advancing digital try-on tools which can help businesses expand on their eCommerce options.

Snapchat's also looking to take that to the next level, with digital clothing, including collections from well-known brands that users can add to their Bitmoji avatars in the app.

Which, in itself, is likely to become another eCommerce trend:

It's interesting to note here the connection between digital goods and real-world items, with people interested in getting discounts on physical items as a result of their related purchases in-app. In addition to providing collections of virtual clothing, Snapchat's also looking into options to create custom items in-app, that can then be purchased in the real world.

Based on these findings, that could become a key opportunity for growth for some consumers.

The report also looks at the roles that social apps now play in the modern purchase process, and how Snapchat users, specifically, rely on the app for product discovery and evaluation.

As you can see here, a rising number of consumers now use their mobile device as a compliment to their in-store shopping process, while many also look to share the same with friends, boosting exposure potential.

What's more, Snapchat users, in particular, are more likely to lean on the app to learn more about products.

These are key insights into the modern consumer journey - and while many of these findings would be as you likely expect, it is worth noting the gradual shift towards new means to product discovery, and how users are looking to engage with branded content in these apps.

The report recommends that brands look to align with these trends by offering advanced AR connection tools, and virtual items to help showcase their products, while also seeking to facilitate brand experiences that can be shared online, boosting sharing potential.

The retailers that can best align with these shifts stand the best chance of seeing ongoing growth as we move beyond the pandemic.

You can read Snapchat's full 'Future of Shopping' reports here.