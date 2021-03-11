x
Story Pins Do's and Don'ts [Infographic]

March 11, 2021

Given the popularity of the format, it makes sense that every platform is jumping onto the social Stories trend, and adding dedicated Stories feeds at the top of user timelines.

The latest platform to have Stories appear in the app is Pinterest, which began showcasing Story Pins at the top of the app earlier this year.

Story Pins provide another way to connect with your on-platform audience, and given their prominent placement, it may well be worth adding them into your Pinterest creative mix. To help with this, Pinterest has this week shared some quick tips on Story Pin creation, and how you can maximize your Story Pin performance.

Check out the tips below - most of which are fairly obvious, but may still help get you thinking. 

Pinterest Story Pin tips

