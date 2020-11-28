x
site logo

The Best Email Marketing Services For Small Business [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 28, 2020

Despite the rise of social media to stay connected, email marketing remains a key tool for businesses, and is generally more effective than outreach via other digital platforms.

Email marketing is more specific, because users have to opt-in and provide their contact information, which means that you're sharing your messages with a more receptive, welcoming audience. The trick then is to capitalize on that interest by aligning your messages with each subset of your audience, in order to maximize email opens and boost your response rates.

For this, you need the right approach, and the right tools - which is where this infographic from WPBeginner could help.

The listing below covers off on key tactics, usage stats and the best platforms to consider for your email program. 

It could be key to improving your performance in 2021 - take a look at the full infographic below.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Facebook Looks to Boost Watch Viewership with Exclusive Deal for Indian Cricket Tour
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
  • Twitter Provides Tips for Holiday Promotions and Outreach
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
  • The Top 10 eCommerce Website Design Tips [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 30, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.