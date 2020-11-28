The Best Email Marketing Services For Small Business [Infographic]

Despite the rise of social media to stay connected, email marketing remains a key tool for businesses, and is generally more effective than outreach via other digital platforms.

Email marketing is more specific, because users have to opt-in and provide their contact information, which means that you're sharing your messages with a more receptive, welcoming audience. The trick then is to capitalize on that interest by aligning your messages with each subset of your audience, in order to maximize email opens and boost your response rates.

For this, you need the right approach, and the right tools - which is where this infographic from WPBeginner could help.

The listing below covers off on key tactics, usage stats and the best platforms to consider for your email program.

It could be key to improving your performance in 2021 - take a look at the full infographic below.