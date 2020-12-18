The Marketing Calendar for 2021 [Infographic]

Given the disruption of 2020, it may feel a little presumptive, even foolish, to start planning for what may or may not be coming in the year ahead.

Almost every plan you would have had in place for this year would have been thrown out by the pandemic, and/or other unforeseen shifts that seem to have conspired against any sort of strategic thinking. But the key dates and events remain, even in uncertain times, and with the end of the COVID-19 outbreak seemingly in sight, now is the time to start mapping out a tentative plan, and thinking over your approach for 2021.

To help with this, the team from Linqia have published a new, 2021 events calendar to help you stay on top of all the key happenings.

Some things might change, might shift around, not everything listed here will play out as expected. But the hope is that, at least at some stage, we can merge back into some degree of normal, which could make those events in the second half of the year especially meaningful.

Either way, a handy resource for your reference.

You can download a larger version of the calendar here.