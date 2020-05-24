The Most Popular Pinterest Search Categories [Infographic]

With Pinterest usage on the rise, and more businesses looking for ways to connect with audiences during COVID-19, now could be a good time to re-investigate the Pin network, and get a feel for its potential fit in your digital marketing strategy.

In order to do that, you need to understand what types of products are popular on the platform - and even more specifically, which products are trending at any given time. Pinterest recently rolled a valuable tool to help on this front, in Pinterest Trends, which showcases the key topics that are seeing increased interest, while it also enables you to search for any term and get an idea of on-platform engagement and related subjects.

But if you want a more general overview of whether Pinterest is a good fit, this listing from Tailwind might help. The below infographic looks at the ten most popular categories on Pinterest, many of which you probably would expect to see, but even so, it provides some good context for your planning.

You can read Tailwind's full overview of Pinterest categories here, or check out the full infographic below.