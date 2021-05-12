The Power of TikTok for Marketers and Advertisers [Infographic]

Whether you like it or not, whether you use it personally or not, there's no denying the rising influence of TikTok, based on its enduring popularity, particularly among younger users.

Despite various challenges, including the threat of a full ban in the US, and an actual full ban in India, the app has remained atop the download charts for months, gradually building its audience as more and more users become entranced by its never-ending feed of short, entertaining clips.

And that opens up new opportunities for brands, which, as highlighted in this new infographic from Sightly, are significant.

Sightly's overview covers all the key elements of consideration for marketers, and outlines some important notes, like:

TikTok now has more than 800 million monthly active users, while users spend nearly 4 more hours/month in the app than they do on Facebook or Instagram

Nearly 50% of TikTok users are between the ages of 16-24

Short-form video enables brands to quickly create and share media campaigns at the peak of its relevance

There are some key notes in here, definitely worth consideration in your process.