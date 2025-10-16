Meta Expands Ad Verification Partnerships to Threads Placements

With Threads ads now available to all Meta partners, it’s also expanding its ad certification partnerships, which will provide more assurance on ad placement and performance in the Threads environment.

Meta has announced that it’s expanding third-party verification to Threads feed through Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify, and Scope3, with Zefr support also coming soon, providing a range of expanded options to verify your Threads ads results.

As explained by Meta:

“Our Meta Business Partners each offer AI-enabled solutions to report the context in which ads appear, giving advertisers the transparency they need to drive results on Threads feed with confidence. These partners independently score the adjacent content, aligned with the brand safety floor and suitability framework, providing reporting that may include safety and suitability scores, content examples and associated risk levels, and impression-level data.”

So now, you can ensure that your Threads ads are not being displayed alongside objectionable content, with additional assurance based on these trusted partners, and the processes they use to confirm ad placement across all of Meta’s apps.

Third party verification can give marketers assurance that they’re getting what they’ve paid for with their ad campaigns, and that Meta’s living up to its stated brand safety parameters. And given the controversies we’ve seen with some ad placements of late, it could be a valuable addition to help avoid PR disasters and harmful examples that can erode audience trust in your brand.

If that’s important for your business. The relevance, and relative value of this concern will differ for each business, but if you want to ensure that you have more say over brand placement, and can be assured that your parameters are being met, these new partnerships will provide additional options on this front.

Each of Meta’s ad verification partners has updated their respective offerings to include Threads placement, so you can expand your existing partnerships to include Threads as well.

Another consideration for your holiday marketing approach.