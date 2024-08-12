TikTok Adds Group Chats and Stickers in DMs

With DMs becoming a bigger engagement element, especially on Instagram, TikTok is looking to tap into the same behavioral trend, by updating its own direct messaging features.

First off, TikTok’s adding stickers in its DMs, including video stickers comprising of TikTok clips, and user-created sticker sets that can be shared by others in the app.

As you can see in this image, TikTok’s also created a new sticker management platform, where you can upload your sticker creations, and see how much they’ve been used by others in the app.

That could provide a new form of creative expression, while also giving artists another way to engage and spark new trends in the app.

TikTok’s also adding its own variation of group chats, with users now able to create chat groups of up to 32 participants.

Available in your DM options menu, users can now select up to 31 friends that they want to include in a group discussion. You can also create a group chat direct from a video in the app, by tapping the “Share” button and selecting “Create group chat with friends.”

The option is limited to mutual follows, and TikTok has also built in various safety elements, especially for teens (the option is not available for those aged between 13 and 15). But it could be another way to build more relance on TikTok as a connective tool, as opposed to being a pure entertainment platform.

Though that might also be where TikTok finds a challenge in adoption of DMs.

On other apps, the focus has long been on your social graph, and connecting with friends and family, but that’s never been a significant part of TikTok’s make-up. As such, it seems like it could be a big shift to get people engaging in DM chats in the app.

But maybe users will appreciate the immediacy of the option, which will see them switch to sharing within TikTok, as opposed to tapping the share icon and sending them to other chat groups.

Though personally, I doubt it. I suspect that TikTok has probably left its DM push a little late, as most users have established their chats within other apps, which they’re more likely to stick with than start anew.

In order for TikTok to really make this happen, it probably needs something a little flashier to spark more interest in its DMs. User-generated stickers could be the thing, but again, it seems more likely that people will continue to engage by sharing TikTok clips to their other chats, as opposed to kicking off a new chat group.

But maybe younger users will find unique value in it, and there could be a similar DM shift as we’ve seen in other apps.

I don’t know, it feels a little underdone from TikTok, like they know it’s probably not going to catch on, but they’re going to try it out anyway.

You can learn more about TikTok’s new group chat options here.