TikTok Adds New Bulk Comment Deletion and Reporting Tools to Help Improve the User Experience

TikTok has added a new option that will enable users to bulk delete comments on their clips, providing another means to control the user experience in the app, and avoid unwanted attention.

As explained by TikTok:

"People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognize how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos. So we're introducing the ability to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating our Community Guidelines. Accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can now be blocked in bulk, too. We hope this update helps creators feel more empowered over their experience on TikTok."

As you can see in the screenshot above, the new functionality is fairly straightforward - you long-press on any comment, or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner, and you'll then be able to select multiple comments for action. You can mark up to 100 comments or accounts to take action on at once, rather than having to go through one by one, which will streamline the deletion and/or reporting process.

The feature is the latest in TikTok's ongoing effort to provide more tools to protect users, and improve the user experience, by giving people more ways to manage their in-app interactions. TikTok also recently added comment filter and review tools, giving users more control over which comments appear on their clips, as well as new warning prompts on potentially offensive remarks within viewer responses.

The update comes amid ongoing investigations into the potentially harmful impacts of the app, in various regions, with regulators exploring claims related to child safety and exposure to predators via video comments and messages.

And definitely, there is a need for more tools on this front. Even the app's most popular user, Charli D'Amelio recently noted that she had 'lost her passion' for the platform due to the constant flood of negative comments on her clips.

Maybe, by providing more ways to control such, that will empower more users to negate these impacts, while it may also act as a disincentive for those posting negative replies

The new bulk comment action tools are being rolled out from today, and will be accessible globally "over the coming weeks".