TikTok Adds New GIF 'Library' Option to Facilitate New Creative Elements

TikTok has added another content creation option, with a new GIF ‘Library’ tool that enables users to select from popular animated content which they can then integrate into their TikTok clips.

As you can see in these examples, the new Library option, built in partnership with GIPHY, enables users to add GIF clips into their videos, so that they can film reactions, responses, create scenes, etc.

It’s a good addition for TikTok, especially given the popularity of reaction content in the app, with its Duet feature enabling users to add their own take on trending clips.

That essentially enables more participatory meme trends - so rather than just seeing trends evolve, you can add your own perspective, which makes it much easier to contribute to the app, and play a part in such movements.

Library plays into this – as explained by TikTok

“Library unlocks a new category of entertainment content, making it easy for people to start or participate in their own trends, using clips from their favorite shows, GIFs, memes and more by seamlessly integrating them into their TikTok videos. To start, Library will be populated with exciting and entertaining content from GIPHY, including their collection of GIPHY Clips.”

It is interesting to note the participation of GIPHY here, given that Meta purchased the GIF platform back in 2020. Meta’s acquisition of GIPHY has been challenged in the UK, which has delayed its full integration of the platform, but it still technically owns GIPHY right now, so it’s a little surprising to see GIPHY enter into a new partnership with one of its key rivals.

But then again, given the various antitrust cases that Meta’s facing, maybe it’s happy to facilitate such a deal, both as a means to help build GIPHY’s presence, while also showing that Meta’s not anti-competition. “See, we partnered with TikTok, a platform we’re supposedly seeking to destroy – are those the actions of a company hell-bent on crushing all opposition?”

Either way, the functionality is available now, with a range of reactions, quotes and ‘iconic moments’ available in GIF form to build into your TikTok clips.

Again it’s a good addition, that will no doubt prove popular. And while there may be some question about brands, say, using a celebrity clip within their promotions (as it could be viewed as an endorsement), it will also provide new opportunities for marketers to both build and align with content trends.

To use the new Library tool:

From the TikTok camera screen, tap the new Library icon on the vertical sidebar

In the Library screen, you can scroll through trending content or use the search bar to find something specific