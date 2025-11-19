TikTok Adds New Mental Health and Well-Being Resources In-App

TikTok’s looking to help users be more mindful of their time in the app, and to establish healthy usage behaviors, via a new “Time and Well-Being” space in the app, which will offer a range of well-being exercises and activities.

As you can see in these examples, TikTok’s Time and Well-Being component will incorporate various wellness activities, with exercises that you can undertake in-stream to facilitate more healthy usage behaviors.

As explained by TikTok:

“Time and Well-being makes it easier than ever for our community to relax and unwind. This comes as research shows that people who use TikTok are more likely than non-users to be interested in meditation and mindfulness.”

Indeed, TikTok added in-app guided meditation back in May, which takes you through the meditation process in-app.

TikTok says that “tens of millions of people” have used this option already, showing an increased demand for well-being tools built into social apps, and within TikTok specifically.

The new platform will build on this, with a range of new mental health components, including:

An affirmational journal , allowing people to set their intention for the day, with more than 120 different affirmation cards to download or even share with others.

A soothing sound generator , featuring the sounds of rain, waves, and white noise.

Breathing exercises , featuring different types of mindful breathing.

The new platform will also include videos from creators that offer practical guidance on maximizing TikTok tools, such as screen time limits, customizing the For You feed, and using Family Pairing.

So, more ways to relax and take a break in-stream, while also offering more education about healthy social media app usage.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also launching four new “Well-being Missions,” which are short tasks designed to help people “use technology with greater purpose and confidence.”

TikTok’s Well-Being Missions, which have been developed in partnership with relevant experts, will enable users to earn badges in various wellness-related areas.

To complete the “ Sleep Hours Mission ,” people have to stay off TikTok at night. They can also meditate during Sleep Hours to collect their badge.

To earn the daily screen time badge , people need to set a screen time limit and then stick to their goal.

Our new weekly screen time Mission prompts people to check their weekly screen time report. This is designed to help people more intentionally reflect and be aware of the time they spend on TikTok.

We've also launched a “ Well-being Ambassador Mission” to reward people who invite others to explore the Well-being Missions.

In combination, these new initiatives will help to bring more focus to healthy usage behaviors, and could play a significant role in helping TikTok users adopt more positive, beneficial mental health habits and processes.

It’s a good initiative, and if TikTok users are taking these tools up, that could have a big impact, especially on younger users.

Because as research has repeatedly shown, younger, more impressionable users are more susceptible to mental health impacts online, and if TikTok can contribute to alleviating these concerns, or at least raising awareness of coping and care mechanisms, that’s a positive benefit.

TikTok says that its Time and Well-Being platform is now accessible via your Account Settings page in the app.