TikTok Adds New Spooky Voice Effects for Halloween

Published Oct. 17, 2023
TikTok’s looking to help users get into the Halloween spirit, with a new set of spooky voice modifiers to use in your clips.

@tiktok i asked them to describe each other and they didnt hold back ???? new Halloween voices are available now in text-to-speech #PassThePhoneChallenge #TextToSpeech ♬ original sound - TikTok

The new Text-to-Speech and Voice Filter options will enable users to add some Halloween spirit to their uploads, via a werewolf, zombie, ghost, and a witch voice.

Which will no doubt see a heap of use, and it’ll be interesting to see if the new voice filter options lead to new content trends, based around the alternate audio tools.

And for brands, they could also be handy in your promotions, with a ghost voice announcing your latest deal, or a zombie detailing your new packages.

TikTok Halloween Voices

TikTok’s new Halloween voices will be available in select markets worldwide, including the U.S.

You can use TikTok’s voice tools in the composer, by either highlighting entered text, and selecting “Text-to-speech”, or choosing from the Halloween filters in “Audio Editing”.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also added a range of Halloween-themed AR filters, while it also recently outlined the top Halloween hashtags in the app.

