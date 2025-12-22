 Skip to main content
TikTok Adds Seasonal Animations, Personalized Year in Review Summaries

Published Dec. 22, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok’s looking to help users get into the Christmas spirit, with themed activations in the app, while it’s also launching its own ‘Year in Review’ summaries that will showcase how each user engaged in the app.

First off, TikTok’s adding some seasonal flair, with Christmas-themed effects that’ll be visible in related searches, as well as comments and DMs that mention seasonal keywords.

TikTok Christmas

As you can see in these examples, TikTok has a couple of animations that will be added into its messaging system, and will be activated based on keywords.

TikTok’s also launching a Christmas content hub, which will include content that uses related templates, trends and hashtags.

TikTok Christmas

The activations will make it easier for TikTok users to get into the Christmas spirit, by enabling them to scan through related content, and use these same templates and concepts in their own uploads.

It could be a fun way to participate, while also offering more opportunities for connection around the Christmas theme.

In addition to this, TikTok is also rolling out its own “Year in Review” activation, which will provide a summary of your most meaningful content and moments on the platform throughout 2025.

TikTok Year in Review

TikTok’s end-of-year replay feature will collect elements of your public posts from 2025 into a personalized recap video, which you can then edit and share, to celebrate your year.

It’s another way to lean into the seasonal spirit, and give TikTok users something to celebrate to close out 2025.

And it’s been a heck of year for TikTok itself, with the platform facing the ongoing threat of an outright ban in the U.S., as well as various regional restrictions, and actions designed to limit its growth and influence. Yet, through all of this, TikTok has maintained its audience, and grown its in-app shopping elements.

Which could mean that TikTok is set for a big year in 2026. Reports indicate that TikTok and U.S. regulators have agreed to a local sell-off, which will keep it available for Americans, while it’s also planning to make a bigger push with in-stream shopping and AI.

It certainly remains a key connector for younger users, and I’m guessing that these year-in-review summaries will be a reminder of just that.

Filed Under: TikTok

