TikTok ad campaigns drive movie ticket purchases

TikTok published new data on the effectiveness of TikTok ads in promoting film releases and how TikTok’s cultural influence drives box office sales.

The report, created in collaboration with TikTok partner Samba, used Samba’s Box Office Lift measurement methodology to connect TikTok promotions to purchase activity, and examined how TikTok promotions directly impact ticket sales.

As explained by TikTok: “Samba's measurement is grounded in a cross-platform data set spanning millions of U.S. households, enabling deterministic matching between ad exposure and real-world consumer behavior. This partnership enables studios to move beyond correlation and understand TikTok's true incremental impact on theatrical performance.”

The report assessed the performance of 38 theatrical campaigns in the U.S. from early 2023 through mid-2025 and showed that TikTok ads for films drove strong sales lift and revenue growth.

TikTok reported that across the campaigns measured, “TikTok exposure drove a median +172% lift in movie ticket purchase rate compared to non-exposed audiences.”

TikTok also said that certain genres saw greater lift, with horror titles, for example, registering a 215% median lift in ticket purchases as a result of TikTok campaigns.

It’s interesting that certain genres of films have more appeal to TikTok communities by sparking expanded discussion and engagement in the app. There are, in fact, communities on TikTok for every movie genre, and the data suggests that tapping into these pockets, potentially via influencer collaborations, could drive more significant increases in ticket sales.

Along the same line, TikTok reported that fans of certain actors and directors converted at more than twice the rate of broad audiences.

The data also showed that TikTok ads for films drove a median incremental ROAS of $1.70, “delivering performance that was over 15x more efficient than linear television based on conservative CPM comparisons,” TikTok said.

Furthering this, TikTok added that 60% of ticket purchases attributed to TikTok came from audiences not exposed to linear TV advertising.

That’s a significant consideration, with the next generation of movie goers not consuming TV ad content at anywhere near the same rates as past audiences.

Finally, TikTok also shared the top-performing creative formats for film campaigns in the app:

Critic reviews and social proof

Clear ticketing calls-to-action

Highlights from the film

Behind-the-scenes storytelling

Creator-led content that feels TikTok-first

These valuable notes could help film promoters drive more engagement with their TikTok promotions.