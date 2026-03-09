TikTok showcases 8 women creators for Women’s History Month

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok showcased eight women creators on International Women’s Day (March 8) as part of the app’s celebration of Women’s History Month. The company is looking to highlight how women are driving key trends in the app and how TikTok is providing a platform for their voices.

TikTok said that women are shaping culture in the app by “pushing boundaries, and showing the world what’s possible.” Its slate of chosen creators provided examples of how the platform helped to empower women within their respective fields.

TikTok spotlighted women influencers including professional soccer player Brittany Wilson Isenhour, fashion industry veteran Gym Tan, comedian Madison Humphrey and others.

These creators represented the value of TikTok in giving a platform to women's voices and showcasing influential women on a global stage, the company said.

As per TikTok: “On TikTok, communities including #WomenOfTikTok, #WomenOwnedBusiness, #WomenInSTEM, #WomenInSports, #WomenInGaming, and #WomenInFashion have garnered over a combined5.7M posts on the platform, demonstrating the collective impact of women looking to build inclusive communities and foster connections on TikTok.”

TikTok said that women are also shaping how content is consumed and shared.

Discussion around sport is one example, with 64% of women choosing TikTok as their go-to for sports content. TikTok also said women users accounted for 46% of global sports TikTok views in the first half of 2025. TikTok added that topics such as #WomenInSTEM and #WomenInFashion are also growing rapidly, with posts increasing 47% and 56% year over year, respectively, in 2025.

The data underlined TikTok’s value in showcasing women’s voices.

The creators will be highlighted throughout the month of March with a dedicated Women’s History Month search hub, and content that will be accessible via the #WomenOfTikTok hashtag.