TikTok Announces 2025 Nordic Ad Awards Shortlist

Published Oct. 20, 2025
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok has announced the shortlists for its Nordic TikTok Ad Awards for 2025, highlighting a range of top ad agencies and creators that have put together some of the best performing, attention-grabbing campaigns in the app.

Now in its fourth year, TikTok’s Ad Awards aim to recognize the most creative, innovative and effective ad approaches.

TikTok runs various versions of its Ad Awards in different regions, and if you’re looking for ways to maximize your own creative approach, it could be worth taking note of these concepts, and adapting them for your own creative ideas.

TikTok’s Nordic Ad Awards cover five categories, with a range of top ad agencies shortlisted in each.

The categories are:

  • Greatest Branding – Combining TikTok-first creative with innovative strategies to drive impact
  • Greatest Performance - Spotlighting the campaigns that delivered exceptional lower-funnel results
  • Greatest Creative – Overall creative excellence, from clever paid and organic execution to campaigns that resonated across the platform
  • Greatest Impact - Campaigns that harnessed the power of TikTok for good
  • Greatest TikTok – Finally, this award recognizes the best of the best, incorporating nominees from the other four categories to come up with an overall winner for the year

Each category includes a range of nominees, showcasing each element. And while these are dominated by big name ad production companies, there could be some handy tips and pointers in the lists, with creative approaches that could help to get you thinking.

You can find examples of the top ads in the app, or on the nominee websites, while you can also search for “TikTok Awards” in the app to find regional nominees and examples.

TikTok’s 2025 Nordic Ad Awards will be presented on November 19th. You can learn more about the awards and nominees here.

