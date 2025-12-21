TikTok Announces Expanded Partnership with International Ski Federation

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has announced that it’s expanding its partnership with the International Ski Federation (FIS), in order to bring more winter sports content to the platform, and help to build on rising engagement in the app.

And with the Winter Olympics coming up in just a few weeks, this could become an important expansion, with TikTok looking to tap into the trending popularity of winter sports to build more community interaction.

As per TikTok:

“Throughout the 2025/2026 winter sports season, fans will once again enjoy a front-row view of the most compelling moments through behind-the-scenes access across FIS' nine dedicated competition TikTok accounts. From Alpine Skiing, Ski Jumping, Snowboard Freestyle and beyond, TikTok's thriving #wintersport community brings the atmosphere and thrill of the competitions to the platform.”

And as noted, this could become an important partnership, particularly with winter sports about to see a big jump in global attention.

TikTok says that interest in winter sports has been growing in the app, with posts increasing by over 1600% over the past year.

“This resulted in more followers (over 600%), as well as higher levels of reach and engagement (+4400%). One of the season's standout moments on the platform was a jaw-dropping Ski Jumping clip of Austrian Daniel Huber, which saw over 100M views and drew more than 30k comments, reflecting just how global the #wintersport community has become.”

As such, partnering with FIS on more winter sports-based content could help to make TikTok a more important platform for connecting fans, while also driving more opportunities for advertisers in related sectors.

In addition to this expanded content partnership, TikTok and FIS are also launching a dedicated program focused on supporting athletes as they grow their presence on the platform.

Which, again, will also facilitate expanded marketing opportunity, through branded content partnerships and other sponsorship approaches.

You can read more about TikTok’s expanded partnership with FIS here.