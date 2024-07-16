TikTok Announces New Eventbrite Integration

TikTok has announced a new partnership with events platform Eventbrite which will enable both creators and fans to promote Eventbrite links in-stream.

As you can see in this example sequence, TikTok’s new Eventbrite integration will make it easier to include links to publicly listed events on Eventbrite, with the direct link highlighted within the TikTok clip. That’ll then enable viewers to tap through to the Eventbrite app or website to learn more, and make a booking.

As explained by TikTok:

“Through this partnership, any TikTok user can easily become an event creator by hosting their events on Eventbrite, and seamlessly promoting and selling tickets directly to the TikTok community. This offers a great opportunity for any TikTok user to share events with TikTok's fan communities - such as #BookTok, #NewMusic, or #FoodTok - introducing them to real-life experiences that reflect their passions.”

A key element here is that any TikTok user can promote an Eventbrite link, which will enable creators to utilize their fans to help promote upcoming events.

Even better, TikTok says that creators can also add multiple event links to their videos, with users then shown the most relevant event for them based on their location.

It’s another way for TikTok to help boost awareness of IRL events, with the platform also adding similar ticketing partnerships with Ticketmaster and CTS EVENTIM in Europe over the past year.

TikTok has quickly become a key medium for music promotion in particular, with many artists now getting discovered, and boosting their audience, via their TikTok presence.

Eventbrite connection will expand this capacity even further, by enabling smaller artists to also boost their events and shows, while also enabling other groups and communities to share their meet-ups and functions.

It’s a good integration, with a heap of opportunity for IRL promotion.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Eventbrite integration here.