TikTok Announces 'Small Biz Block Party' Event Series to Provide Marketing Tips and Insights

TikTok is looking to help small businesses across the US make best use of its platform for their promotions by running what it's calling a 'Small Biz Block Party', a nationwide, 20-event virtual workshop series which will bring together business owners and TikTok experts, in order to share knowledge, tips and insights.

As explained by TikTok:

"Businesses of all sizes are using the magic of the TikTok community to reach new audiences and expand their business - whether it's a startup or an iconic local brand. Our goal is to give every business owner in America the same opportunities as the biggest brands and to help them turn their dreams into a reality."

TikTok has scheduled 20 Small Biz Block Party events across the US, running from August 5th to November 18th.

Each of the events will run for an hour, and all small business owners and their teams are invited to attend - though you do need to RSVP via the Small Biz Block Party site.

TikTok employees and marketing experts will be in taking part in each session, as well as 'hometown TikTok heroes' who will share their insights on how to make best use of the platform.

It could be a good opportunity to glean more insights into how to best approach TikTok marketing, and with the app continuing to go from strength to strength, it's definitely become a consideration for every digital marketing strategy.

The first Block Party session kicks off on August 5th with an event designed co-hosted by Main Street America.

You can find out more info about when and where the sessions will be held here.