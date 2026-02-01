TikTok Announces ‘TikTok Live Fest’ Event

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has announced its latest TikTok LIVE event, which will feature major Hollywood stars, alongside emerging TikTok talent, in a big-time showcase of some the app’s top performers.

TikTok’s Live Fest event will be held at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on February 12th, and will be hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer, who will oversee a showcase of TikTok talent on stage.

TikTok says that the show will include “a dynamic lineup of global creators will hit the main stage.”

“From electrifying musicians to show-stopping dancers, these creators will showcase their signature style, adding more unforgettable LIVE moments to the evening.”

The event will also feature the winners of in-app competitions around the world, who have used TikTok LIVE to showcase their varied talents.

“At Global LIVE Fest in Las Vegas, TikTok LIVE will spotlight the winning global creators from the last two months, celebrating their accomplishments on the glamorous Planet Hollywood stage. From gamers, to musicians, to educators and everyone in between, creators will be honored across the following categories:

Power League

Power League Rising Track

Crossover League

Fandom League

Talent League Gaming Track

Talent League Dancing Track

Talent League Music Track”

So it should be a varied night, celebrating the many aspects of TikTok, and the many, many creators who populate the app.

The event’s closing act will be award-winning performer Demi Lovato, who will be performing some of her biggest hits.

It’s a major, prime-time event for the app, and with TikTok only recently securing its future in the U.S., it will be keen to use the performance as a showcase of the platform’s capacity to amplify talent, and challenge other mainstream options as a key exposure and promotional vehicle.

And it could also be a good opportunity to boost interest in TikTok LIVE specifically, which has been a major money-maker for the platform in its Chinese homeland.

The Chinese local version of TikTok, called “Douyin,” now generates billions in revenue from live-stream shopping, a trend that hasn’t caught on in the same way in Western markets.

But maybe, through major showcase celebrations like this, TikTok will be able to boost interest in its live offerings, and get more people tuning in.

Either way, it’s another big showcase for the app, and a big opportunity to remind U.S. users that it’s now here for the long term.

Probably.