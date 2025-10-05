TikTok Ups Subscription Revenue Share for US Creators

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

With it looking more and more like TikTok will be allowed to remain in operation in the U.S., the platform is now making a renewed push to win over American and Canadian creators, and re-affirm its position as a valuable, viable opportunity to build a monetizable community.

In an effort to get more creators building reliance on the app, TikTok is now offering North American creators up to 90% of their subscription earnings, through new bonus incentives.

That’s a potentially significant jump in subscription revenue, and a lot more than TikTok’s offering outside the North American market.

For clarity, right now, creators outside of America and Canada can earn a maximum of 70% of the revenue that they generate from subscriptions (50% + bonus 20%), with the other 30% going to TikTok.

TikTok shares 50% of net subscription revenue with creators as a base, with an additional 20% bonus then based on performance.

As explained by TikTok:

“If you have at least 10k followers, and gain a minimum of 1M video views in the last calendar month, you'll also be eligible for a 20% bonus on your monthly payout.”

Which takes it to a 70% subscription revenue share maximum, but North American creators are getting their own new incentive drivers, which will up the potential revenue share to 90%:

“From October 1st 2025, North American and Canadian creators will receive 70% of the revenue share (after app store fees). You will also have a chance to receive an additional 20% bonus, bringing the maximum profit-sharing to 90%. Keep an eye on your in-app notifications for details on when you can unlock this exciting new bonus opportunity.”

So TikTok will seemingly be issuing challenges and specific targets to meet this additional requirement, which could then up your intake from subscriptions by another 20%, on top of a 70% base for this market.

As noted, this is an effort to reassure creators that they can build their audience in the app, without fear of losing out from government action. With that hurdle seeming soon to be cleared, TikTok’s looking to raise awareness of its subscription option, and get more creators posting exclusive content to the app.

And definitely, for those who have a following in the app, it could be a valuable consideration.

TikTok initially launched subscriptions for Live creators back in 2022, and has been gradually expanding access to the program ever since. Last year, it expanded subscriptions to non-Live creators as well, while also building in new pricing tiers, with a selection of optional benefits that align with their approach.

That provides more ways for more creators to make money from their TikTok presence, with this new expansion enabling more users to get even more benefit from offering subscriptions.

Though the barriers for entry remain high.

Eligible creators need to have at least 10K followers, and 100K video views in the past calendar month.

So you do need to have a substantial TikTok presence to begin with, but then again, if you don’t meet these thresholds, the likelihood of people paying for your content is probably limited either way. This also helps TikTok keep out spammers and scammers from the program.

It could be a valuable push for TikTok, helping to get more creators interested in focusing on the app.

Of course, a lot still hinges on the Chinese government approving the proposed U.S. sell off bid. But it does seem likely that an agreement on this front will be met, which will see many TikTok stars breathing a sigh of relief.