TikTok Adds Assistance for Shopping Ads in Partner Program

TikTok has added a new “Shop Ads” category to its approved Marketing Partners line-up, which is a directory of third-party providers that can assist with all aspects of your TikTok marketing process.

Originally launched in 2020, TikTok’s Marketing Partner program includes approved partners, which are now available in four top-level categories:

Agency

Creative

Marketing Technology

Measurement

Each includes sub-categories, in order to help you find the most relevant expertise for your process. And now, within the “Marketing Technology” element, there’s a new “Shop Ads” category, which will be able to provide assistance with TikTok’s evolving eCommerce ad options.

These new partners will be able to provide insight into all aspects of promoting your shop on TikTok, including its AI-powered GMV Max campaigns.

As explained by TikTok:

“TikTok Shop Ads Partners meet TikTok's rigorous criteria and demonstrate expertise in direct TikTok Shop integration, such as:

Sync product catalogs across platforms in a few clicks.

Set up Shop Ads using GMV Max quickly with auto-selected creative and optimized targeting.

Measure and analyze performance with detailed reporting on TikTok Shop sales and ad results.

Manage inventory and forecast ROI alongside advertising performance.

Automatically reallocate spend toward top-performing products and audiences.”

And with TikTok looking to push its ad options wherever it can, and generate more interest in shopping in-stream, it could be a relevant consideration for many brands.

If you’re serious about boosting your TikTok marketing efforts this holiday season, it could be another consideration, to help ensure that you’re covering all of your bases, and maximizing your time and money in the app.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Marketing Partner program here.