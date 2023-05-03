TikTok Expands Pulse Ads to Specific Verticals and Topics

TikTok is launching a new, premium ad option, which will enable big brands to maximize ad placement alongside the most popular content in the app.

Called ‘Pulse Premiere’, the new offering is an extension of TikTok’s Pulse ads, which it launched last May. Pulse ads enable advertisers to place their ads alongside TikTok clips that are in the top 4% of performers on any given day, based on views and engagement.

This new expansion will give advertisers more control over ad placement within the Pulse program.

As per TikTok:

“Pulse Premiere gives brands the control to choose where their ads are placed, adjacent to content from our premium publishing partners in lifestyle & education, sports, and entertainment categories for specific tentpole events as well as evergreen, ongoing content.”

So it’s Pulse ads, but with a topical placement element - so it’s not just the generic top 4% of performers that you can place your ads alongside, but also those within each of these verticals, providing more value for specific brand partners.

TikTok says that it’s working with Buzzfeed, Conde Nast, DotDash Meredith, Hearst Magazines, MLS, NBCUniversal, UFC, Vox Media and WWE, as the initial brand partners for this new offering.

It could be a valuable option for major launches, while it’ll also be interesting to see whether the expansion provides more monetization opportunities for creators.

With more verticals in the rotation, that should mean that more videos are in contention, and that more creators are also in line for a bigger payday as a result – though it’s not entirely clear how much this revenue share element benefits creators at this stage (TikTok does note that the expansion will enable more publishers to monetize their content on TikTok directly, while also amplifying existing partnerships).

In addition to this, TikTok’s also looking to add two more elements into its Pulse offering:

Pulse Seasonal Lineups : TikTok's first-ever moment-specific ad offerings where advertisers can run ads next to the hottest, trending Pulse-eligible videos around a particular marketing moment, cultural event, or season at a time when interest in the particular topic will spike, driving relevance for the brand. We will first be testing Seasonal Lineups with Thanksgiving and winter holidays, and are excited to expand this to other cultural events and seasons to help brands tap into audiences that are primed for viewership.

Max Pulse : A new buying mechanism that allows advertisers to run their creatives adjacent to top 4% trending content across all categories on TikTok, in addition to those represented by the existing Pulse lineups, helping advertisers maximize their brand's reach and unlock the full potential of their campaign.

It’s a high-end ad option, and will likely come with a price tag to match, but it could be a good consideration for major launches that are of relevance to the TikTok audience.

That’ll most likely be movie releases and sporting events, but there could be other ways to use the Pulse program to amplify major updates and announcements.

You can read more about the expansion of TikTok Pulse here.