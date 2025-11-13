TikTok Officially Launches its Bulletin Boards Feature

It’s been available on some profiles for a few months, and we recently reported that TikTok was gearing up for a wider launch of the option. But today, TikTok has officially announced the launch of its broadcast messaging “Bulletin Boards” option for creators, providing another way to engage with your TikTok audience.

As you can see in this example, Bulletin Boards are a one-to-many messaging option, similar to Instagram’s Broadcast Channels, providing a space for creators to share text, image, and video updates in short messages.

Profile visitors can join the Bulletin Board to get notified of updates from the profile, adding another way for the creator to keep followers updated on key news and info.

Bulletin Boards were first spotted in testing back in June, while TikTok updated its documentation about Bulletin Boards earlier in the month, indicating that it would be looking to make them more broadly available.

And now they’re here, though you’ll only be able to access the option if you have more than 50k followers.

So not exactly a broad-scale launch, but if you meet the requirements, it’s another option to consider.

Eligible users can create a Bulletin Board from their Inbox options. You can also add a board name and description.

You can also choose to display your Bulletin Board on your profile or not, so you can make it a more exclusive offering if you choose.

Users will be able to join a creator’s Bulletin Board by tapping on the link on a creator’s profile.

As per TikTok:

“Simply go to that creator's profile page, and click the bulletin board's name under the creator's bio. After a follower chooses to join a creator's bulletin board, they will receive notifications in their inbox whenever that creator posts, to which they can react with emojis, making it a simple, streamlined way for creators to communicate at scale.”

It could be a handy way for creators to keep their audience updated on key events and updates, while it also aligns with the growing use of DMs for connection, as opposed to in-feed updates.

It also offers enhanced connectivity within TikTok, enabling easy communication of key updates to all of your top fans.

50k followers is a lot, so access will be limited, but for those who can use it, it could be a valuable consideration.

TikTok says that Bulletin Boards are being rolled out to all creators aged 18 years and over who meet that 50k follower threshold.