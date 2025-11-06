TikTok Expands Access to Bulletin Boards for Profiles

TikTok is giving more users access to its new Bulletin Boards feature, which enables brands and creators to share DM-like updates with their most engaged audience members in the app.

As you can see in this example, some profiles on TikTok now have a new link to a Bulletin Board, via a tappable icon below the username.

Bulletin Boards are a one-to-many messaging option, similar to Instagram’s Broadcast Channels, providing a space for the profile to share text, image, and video updates in short messages.

Profile visitors can join the Bulletin Board to get notified of updates from the profile, adding another way for the creator to keep followers updated on key news and info.

Bulletin Boards were first spotted in testing back in June, and now, TikTok has updated its documentation about Bulletin Boards, which indicates that it's making them more broadly available.

“The bulletin board is an in-app channel for eligible creators to communicate and engage with their followers. As a creator, you can open your own board and publish customized bulletins to stay in touch and share updates with your followers.”

If you have access, you can create a TikTok Bulletin Board for your profile by following these steps:

In the TikTok app, tap Inbox at the bottom. From here, if you receive a banner notifying you about bulletin boards, tap “Try it” to get started.

Tap the “Chat” button at the top.

Tap “Create a bulletin board.”

Turn the “Show on profile” setting on or off to change the visibility of your bulletin board.

Tap “Create” to open your bulletin board.

It could be a handy way to keep your audience updated on key events and updates, which also aligns with the growing use of DMs for connection, as opposed to in-feed updates.

It also offers enhanced connectivity within TikTok, enabling easy communication of key updates to all of your top fans.

TikTok hasn’t provided any info on the requirements to qualify for Bulletin Boards, or regional roll-out plans, but they are now available on more profiles.