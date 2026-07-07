 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo

TikTok launches Discover America tour

The six-city roadshow is designed to highlight regional creators and promote the app as a valuable marketing tool.

Published July 7, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

TikTok announced a six-city U.S. tour to mark America’s 250th birthday. The platform is taking its promotional roadshow across the nation in order to help creators and businesses make best use of its app.

TikTok US roadshow

TikTok said that 8.5 million U.S. businesses use the app to connect with consumers and grow their brand alongside the many creators who have now made the app their focus.

TikTok’s U.S. tour will include collaborations with local creators and entrepreneurs, who will share insights into building a presence in the app.

As per TikTok: “From small towns to big cities, TikTok has become a destination for discovering local communities, businesses, and culture. As Discover America travels across the country, we’ll spotlight local creators and entrepreneurs who are bringing their stories to life on TikTok while showcasing our latest discovery, creativity, and safety features that power them.”

People will be able to attend the TikTok events in person, or follow along on the app to learn from the featured creators on the Discover America website. The site also includes a range of insights into the TikTok activity of people in each featured city.

TikTok US roadshow

These valuable insights for marketers include data on the relative audience reach in each region, as well as the top trending searches.

In addition, TikTok shared new data on trending interests in the app, and offered insights into how people are using TikTok clips to learn new skills.

TikTok trend data

“The United States has always been shaped by the people, places and stories that bring communities together,” TikTok said. “Today, more of those stories begin online. And for more than 200 million Americans, TikTok has become a place to discover them.

TikTok’s Discover America tour aims to enhance the app’s connection with its U.S.-based audience and drive more interest among businesses that may be considering using the app to connect.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Omni Calculator Survey Finds Parents Back Teen Social Media Ban but Reject Enforcement Tools
From OMNI CALCULATOR
June 30, 2026
OMNI CALCULATOR logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell