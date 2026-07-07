TikTok launches Discover America tour

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TikTok announced a six-city U.S. tour to mark America’s 250th birthday. The platform is taking its promotional roadshow across the nation in order to help creators and businesses make best use of its app.

TikTok said that 8.5 million U.S. businesses use the app to connect with consumers and grow their brand alongside the many creators who have now made the app their focus.

TikTok’s U.S. tour will include collaborations with local creators and entrepreneurs, who will share insights into building a presence in the app.

As per TikTok: “From small towns to big cities, TikTok has become a destination for discovering local communities, businesses, and culture. As Discover America travels across the country, we’ll spotlight local creators and entrepreneurs who are bringing their stories to life on TikTok while showcasing our latest discovery, creativity, and safety features that power them.”

People will be able to attend the TikTok events in person, or follow along on the app to learn from the featured creators on the Discover America website. The site also includes a range of insights into the TikTok activity of people in each featured city.

These valuable insights for marketers include data on the relative audience reach in each region, as well as the top trending searches.

In addition, TikTok shared new data on trending interests in the app, and offered insights into how people are using TikTok clips to learn new skills.

“The United States has always been shaped by the people, places and stories that bring communities together,” TikTok said. “Today, more of those stories begin online. And for more than 200 million Americans, TikTok has become a place to discover them.”

TikTok’s Discover America tour aims to enhance the app’s connection with its U.S.-based audience and drive more interest among businesses that may be considering using the app to connect.