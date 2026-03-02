Almost half of US consumers use TikTok as a search engine

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok’s value as a discovery tool is rising, according to a recent study published by Adobe, which incorporated survey data from 807 consumers and 200 small business owners from across the U.S.

The report looked at the use of TikTok search, and examined how TikTok users were using the app to find relevant and valuable info.

As per the report: “Nearly half of U.S. consumers now use TikTok as a search engine, drawn to its short-form videos, personalized content, and authentic storytelling, and that number has jumped nearly 20% in just two years.”

Various reports have indicated that TikTok is becoming more of a discovery tool, with even Google acknowledging that TikTok is eating into its search traffic.

Adobe’s report highlighted the scale of this shift, which has continued to evolve over time.

However, Google remains the leader in discovery overall, according to the data:

Google, Reddit and ChatGPT remained more valuable, trusted sources of information, with TikTok appearing further down the list.

But even so, with TikTok seeing very high usage in the U.S. (TikTok recently reported that it now has more than 200 million American users), the discovery potential within the app is high, as its already captive audience continues to expand on its in-app activity.

Adobe's report also looked at what TikTok users are most commonly searching for in the app:

Recipes and beauty advice could offer opportunities for marketers, while restaurant recommendations were also high on the list. That could make TikTok more of a focus for businesses that are aligned with these specific trends.

The report also looked at the types of content TikTok users best align with, which could further help to guide ad efforts:

Some handy info, which underlines the growth of TikTok as a discovery tool, and the opportunities that it holds in this respect.

It could be worth further investigation and consideration within digital marketing strategies.