TikTok partners with Madonna for ‘Confessions II’

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok announced another music activation as the platform partners with Madonna to help launch her latest album, titled “Confessions II.”

TikTok said its partnership with Madonna will be “a multi-part global celebration,” which will see the music superstar take part in several live activations in the app leading up to the album’s launch on July 3.

As per TikTok: “On July 2, Madonna will join TikTok and iHeartRadio for the iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna from her album release party in London — a global event offering fans an exclusive first listen to Confessions II ahead of its July 3 release. Streaming worldwide on TikTok LIVE and iHeartRadio, the hour-long broadcast will see Madonna joined by Bob The Drag Queen for a candid conversation, providing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process, inspirations and stories surrounding the new music.”

Fans will be able to engage with the stream via live polls, custom-designed icons, fan Q&As and live callouts, which will all be integrated into the experience.

“Additionally, fans can visit iHeartRadio’s digital station Hit Nation and use the talkback feature to share their confessions with Madonna beginning today until the show on July 2,” TikTok said. “The event will also broadcast on more than 200 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.”

TikTok is also hosting pop-up experiences in New York and London to celebrate the launch. The events are designed to “bring the energy of Confessions II to life through album-inspired visuals, curated merchandise including a limited-edition TikTok vinyl variant, exclusive listening moments, and Confessions-themed content creation opportunities.”

Finally, TikTok is launching a dedicated Confessions II in-app experience, which will give fans more ways to engage with Madonna’s music and celebrate the release as part of a global fan community.

The experience will include interactive tasks, fan rewards and profile frames, all of which will pay homage to Madonna and the new album.

It’s a big opportunity for TikTok, with the platform becoming a key source of music discovery. Music has helped TikTok drive huge engagement among fan communities.

Indeed, TikTok said that Madonna is one of the most beloved artists in the app, with over 5.1 million followers who continue to “rediscover, reinterpret, and celebrate her music.”

The launch of Madonna’s new album is expected to drive a lot of hype, and TikTok is looking to tap into this in order to help solidify its position as the top place for music discovery online.