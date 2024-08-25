TikTok Launches In-App Experiences to Promote Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album

TikTok has launched a new in-app experience to celebrate the launch of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, which includes opportunities for expanded exposure in the app, as well as bonus features for those who complete various in-app tasks.

As you can see in these images, fans will be able to access exclusive features, like profile frames and effects to show their support for Carpenter’s album.

Fans will also be eligible to be featured in an official “Fan Spotlight” carousel when they share related updates.

As per TikTok:

“In addition to being featured in the Fan Spotlight, TikTok fans who complete all five interactive tasks will receive an exclusive profile frame, fully immersing themselves in the new era. Fans will also get to use Sabrina’s exclusive Short ‘N Sweet TikTok effect, and if Carpenters are in need of some inspiration, they can run over to Sabrina’s page to see what she’s creating alongside her fans.”

Carpenter has built a huge following on TikTok, with over 19 million fans, which once again underlines the value of the app as a music promotion vehicle.

Indeed, a TikTok commissioned report published last November showed that TikTok users are significantly more likely to both discover and share new music content in the app, while 75% of its users also find new artists via TikTok clips.

As such, this is a clever activation by Carpenter’s promotions team, while they’ve also partnered with Meta on a new chat theme for Messenger.

In terms of general marketing notes, this highlights the value of TikTok for pop culture and music-related promotions. If you’re trying to reach this audience, it could be worth taking a look at the discussion and engagement around Sabrina Carpenter’s album, and considering the implications for your own efforts.

TikTok users will be able to access the new experience by searching “Short n' Sweet” or “Sabrina Carpenter” on TikTok. Fans who comment on a video containing the #SabrinaCarpenter or #ShortnSweet hashtag will also be shown a pop-up animation that guides them to the experience.