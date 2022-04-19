TikTok Launches 'Interactive Add-Ons' to Help Brands Build More Engaging Ads

TikTok is adding a range of new ways to encourage engagement with your in-stream ads, with new ‘Interactive Add-Ons’ which, as they sound, incorporate interactive elements into your video promotions.

As you can see in these examples, TikTok’s Interactive Add-Ons provide a range of engagement features that prompt users to take action on your ad, by inviting them into the experience.

As per TikTok:

“Interactive Add-ons offer a unique way to entice engaged viewers with popups, stickers, and other visual elements. Viewers who have shared, liked, or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service. Catching the eye of active consumers is made easier with these new creative enhancements.”

I mean, that’s probably a slightly misleading stat in this context, as that’s based on current usage trends – i.e. the people who currently engage with TikTok ads, not those that you bait into interacting with these features.

You would think that people who interact with generic TikTok ads are more likely to buy than those that engage because of these new triggers, but even so, it could be a good way to spark response, and boost brand recall, with a range of interesting options to consider in your TikTok marketing approach.

As you can see here, the additions are categorized into ‘Premium’ and ‘Standard’ add-ons, which doesn’t relate to ad spend tiers, but your specific aims.

“Standard add-ons offer a way to reach lower-funnel marketing goals, like driving clicks and conversions. Premium add-ons offer a way to reach upper-funnel goals, like brand awareness and community building. Both offer you a unique chance to capture people's attention in a format that resonates with them.”

That said, not all of these options are available to all advertisers as yet, with the notes on TikTok’s help page indicating that they’re still in testing and not available for all accounts.

But they will be soon, and that provides a range of new options to consider in your TikTok marketing process, including interesting ad prompts that can help to boost your response rates.

The true effectiveness of such will come down to how you use them, and how you can tap into the right triggers to encourage the next steps that you want your potential customers to take.

That’ll take experimentation and testing, but now you have a new range of options to try out, which could open up big opportunities for your efforts.

If nothing else, they certainly look interesting, and there will be some really interesting, creative uses of these options that boost TikTok ad performance.

Definitely worth considering – you can learn more about TikTok’s new Interactive Add-On ads here.