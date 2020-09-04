TikTok Launches Marketing Partner Program for Advertisers

TikTok has launched a new Marketing Partner Program, which is the platform's latest element in its push to expand its advertising potential, and maximize opportunity for brands.

As per TikTok:

"We’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community [and] we're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok."

The new Marketing Partner Program provides a range of approved ad and creative services that can assist brands in better achieving their marketing goals on the app. As of yesterday's announcement, TikTok already has 20 certified partners ranging in social media marketing expertise. Those partners are divided into 4 categories:

Campaign Management

Creative Development

Branded Effects

Measurement.

Along with this program, TikTok has recently released new creator features and advertising support for brands.

Earlier this week, TikTok announced a new opportunity for TikTok creators to sell their merchandise directly to their fans within the app, while TikTok also recently launched its $200 million Creator Fund to pay its top creators on the platform.

It's clear that strengthening relationships with TikTok creators and brands is a top priority right now. It was just this past June that TikTok for Business launched. TikTok is doing everything in its power to maximize the app's revenue and advertising potential as negotiations over the app's future continue.

"For brands, TikTok opens an entirely new window of opportunity to create content that speaks to people, to invite the community to join in the conversation, and to Make TikToks. If you're a marketer in search of resources or a partner interested in building with TikTok, learn more about how to get involved here."

Brands, big or small, with an interest in advertising on TikTok should check out how these new partners can help them launch their first TikTok campaign.