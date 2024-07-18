TikTok Partners with DistroKid to Help Emerging Musicians Maximize the App

TikTok’s looking to make it easier for independent musicians to build a presence in the app, via a new partnership with DistroKid that will enable DistroKid artists to build their TikTok presence, direct from the promotion platform.

As you can see in this example, with this new process, artists using DistroKid, which is a key daabase for independent musicians, will be able to quickly create a TikTok profile, complete with artist-specific features, by tapping a create button in their DistroKid dashboard.

As explained by TikTok:

“Starting today, DistroKid members can create their official TikTok Artist Accounts directly from the DistroKid dashboard, unlocking artist-first features like a Music Tab, New Releases, By Artist, Behind the Song, Fan Spotlight, Ticketing and more. This collaboration aims to build a stronger connection between DistroKid's artist community and TikTok's global community of music fans.”

That’ll provide a heap of handy promotion features to artists who may not be as versed in how to utilize TikTok, nor have the backing of production assistants to help with such.

It’s another way for TikTok to further integrate itself into the broader music community, with the platform already playing a key role in driving music trends.

Indeed, according to research, TikTok users are significantly more likely to both discover and share new music content in the app, while 75% of its users also find new artists via TikTok clips.

TikTok’s influence over music trends is so significant that publishers are now changing the names of artists’ tracks to align with TikTok trends, while it’s also re-ignited the careers of older musicians via the same.

As such, it makes sense for TikTok to double down on this connection, as a means to drive more usage. The partnership with DistroKid will provide a means for lesser-known artists to tap into the same trends, and use TikTok’s massive reach to connect to a wider audience.