TikTok and Madonna set in-app livestream record

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TikTok’s livestream content push has received a big boost from its recent exclusive event to launch musician Madonna’s newest album. The live Q&A session with the music superstar was watched by more than 2.1 million concurrent viewers in the app, setting a platform record for an artist stream.

TikTok said that the livestream Q&A also generated more than 5.75 million likes and more than 139,000 comments.

As explained by TikTok: “TikTok has united Madonna fans around the world in celebration of the release of her critically acclaimed new album, Confessions II (Warner Records), through a multi-part global campaign that spans exclusive TikTok LIVE programming, immersive fan experiences, and interactive in-app features, and breaking records in the process.”

The combined viewer count is a huge win for the app. By comparison, in 2024, TikTok broadcast an MLS match, which focused on superstar athlete Lionel Messi. That stream, which was also considered a big success, drew 150,000 concurrent viewers at peak.

The popularity of Madonna’s livestream underlines the pop star’s presence and following, while also showcasing the capacity of TikTok for live broadcasts and connecting artists with their fans.

Music discovery has become a particularly big focus for TikTok as more users come to the app to find the latest songs and discover content from their favorite performers.

According to TikTok’s 2025 Music Impact report, 84% of the songs on Billboard’s Top 200 list in 2024 first went viral on TikTok. The report also found that U.S. TikTok users were 74% more likely to discover and share new music on social and short-form video platforms than the average short-form video user.

That’s also made TikTok a key focus for artists and publishers. The data from Madonna’s broadcast further underlined this and showcased the app’s capacity for music discovery and connection.

TikTok’s partnership with Madonna also facilitated a major branding push for the app via IRL activations and events related to her new album.

The partnership has seemingly been a major win for both parties. It also provided a big boost for TikTok’s livestream ambitions as the app tries to get more users to tune in to real-time broadcast content.

A big benefit for TikTok on this front is the power of livestreaming when it comes to commerce. Many streams now offer in-stream shopping options as well as entertainment. That’s a central foundation of TikTok’s broader monetization strategy, and the more that the app can raise awareness of its live content, the better.

As such, this is a win on multiple fronts, and it could also spark more opportunities for brands to tap into livestreaming commerce.